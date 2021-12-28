2,172 cases in Maharashtra, no new Omicron case

Mumbai Maharashtra breached the 2,000-mark on Tuesday as it recorded 2,172 Covid cases and 22 deaths, with Mumbai reporting a significant 1,333 cases by itself. The state did not report any new case of the Omicron variant.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.25%. The 2,172 new cases took the total number of cases in the state to 66,61,486 and the 22 fatalities took the toll to 1,41,476.

Infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava, who is also a member of the Covid task force of Maharashtra, said that the surge was expected. “It is happening across the world and we will witness higher numbers in January next year,” said Srivastava. He said that citizens need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour stringently to tide over this crisis.

Also, to date, the number of Omicron cases stood at 167 and out of them, 91 have already been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Mumbai recorded 1,333 new cases with one death, with its total tally of cases going up to 7,73,031. The total number of deaths in Mumbai has now reached 16,374.

The active cases have now reached 11,492 with Mumbai leading with 5,803, followed by Pune at 1,979 and Thane at 1,502.

The death toll has now reached 1,41,476, with Pune again leading with 19,805 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,374 patients and Thane with 11,594.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said that the new variant seems to be more infectious. “The new variant seems to be more infectious but not virulent. We are hardly seeing any hospitalisation and deaths in the current surge,” said Dr Mandot.