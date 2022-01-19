21-year-old arrested from Rajasthan with 10kg stolen gold

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested an employee, 21, of a jewellery shop in south Mumbai from his native place in Rajasthan where he allegedly fled last week with 17.5 kilogramme of stolen gold ornaments worth Rs8.50 crore and Rs8 lakh in cash.

The police claim to have recovered 10kg of the stolen ornaments worth Rs5 crore from the arrested accused, Ganesh Kumar, even as his five associates are still at large with the rest of the booty. A police team from L T Marg police station is still in Rajasthan, on the lookout for the remaining accused with the help of the local police, a police officer said.

According to the police, the complainant in the case runs a jewellery making unit in the Goregaon area and also has an office in Bhuleshwar in south Mumbai. He had brought jewellery with new designs for a jewellery exhibition but owing to the Covid pandemic, the exposition was cancelled and he ended up keeping the gold ornaments in his office.

Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, was working with the jewellery unit since a few months. He was assigned to take new orders and show new designs to customers. He used to sleep in the office as his employer trusted him, the officer said. Ganesh along with his associate, Ramesh Prajapati, 22, purportedly fled with the gold in the early hours of January 14.

The incident came to light when the victim came to office in the morning at around 9am and found the office lock open. Upon stepping inside, he found all the gold and Rs8 lakh in cash missing. He then approached the L T Marg police station and registered a case of theft.

Several police teams were formed to track the accused, who also took away the CCTV footage from the office. The officer said that during the investigation, they learned that Ganesh Kumar sought help from his associate Prajapati, to steal the jewellery and both were captured in the CCTV camera in the vicinity while fleeing with the bags. A police team then rushed to Ganesh Kumar’s native place and managed to nab him and recover more than half of the stolen booty. As per the investigation, five more suspects are involved in the theft. Police teams are still in Rajasthan and will nab the remaining accused soon, the officer said.