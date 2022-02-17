21-year-old man arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a country-made revolver. The man later turned out to be a robber that the police had been searching for since the past three months.

Despite several attempts, the police were not able to arrest him from his home town in Bihar as the accused crossed the border and fled to Bangladesh as soon as he got a tip-off that the Mumbai police were looking for him.

According to Khar police officers, the accused identified as Tariq Nazmul Shaikh hails from the Katihar district of Bihar, located to the Bangladesh border. Shaikh arrived in Mumbai in 2021 and worked as a waiter at a hotel in Khar.

In November, he and two of his accomplices had attempted to break open an ATM machine but had to flee after it had triggered an alarm. In December, Shaikh allegedly broke into a beauty saloon and robbed ₹7 lakh from the counter. Shaikh then fled to his village where he used the stolen money for his sister’s wedding, said a police officer.

While investigating the case, the police officers received information that Shaikh was in Bihar.

“Our team visited Katihar district at least four times, but every time Shaikh used to get a tip-off about our arrival and used to cross the Bangladesh border, a few hours away from his village, and we had to return empty-handed,” said a police officer from Khar police station.

On Wednesday, the police received information that a man expected to come near the Khar railway station to sell a country-made revolver. Accordingly, police laid a trap and arrested Shaikh for possession of an illegal weapon, but as they took him to the police station, they realised that he was on their wanted list.