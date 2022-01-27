22 Maha districts report Covid-19 positivity rate of 23%

Mumbai: Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra continues to be a matter of concern as the state on Thursday recorded 25,425 new cases with 22 districts reporting a weekly average positivity rate of 23.82 percent, much higher than the state average.

Nagpur has reported the highest positivity rate of 44.59 percent, followed by Pune and Nashik with 42.49 percent and 40.94 percent, respectively.

Besides, all 36 districts in Maharashtra have more than a 5 percent weekly positivity rate, indicating that the virus is not yet under control.

State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said that the Covid-19 situation is improving by the day. “We had the average weekly positivity rate of 35 percent in Maharashtra a few weeks back which has now declined. It will only show a downtrend in the coming days,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that the situation will stabilise in the next two weeks across Maharashtra. “Nagpur and Nashik started reporting cases late and hence it will take a week or two to stabilise,” said Gilada.

The state health department in its weekly report has pointed out that the new cases have declined this week compared to the previous week. It revealed that 2,79,621 new Covid-19 cases were recorded during January 20-26 which declined by 2.71 percent as 2,87,421 new cases were recorded during January 13-19.

Maharashtra added 25,425 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 76,30,606. It also reported 42 fatalities due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 1,42,358. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 17.46 percent as 25,425 cases were recorded of the total 1,45,573 tests.

A total of 72 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. 33 of these patients are from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane, two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar and one each from Nagpur, rural Pune and Latur.

Till date, a total of 2,930 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in the state of which 1,592 have been discharged following a negative RTPCR test.

The active cases in the state stood at 2,87,397 in which Pune leads with 90,303 cases, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 24,164 and 18,040, respectively. The death toll stood at 1,42,358 with Pune leading with 19,941 followed by Mumbai with 16,581 and Thane with 11,711.

