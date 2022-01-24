22K fire calls reported in Mumbai in 5 years: Data

In the last five years, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received 22,764 fire-related calls, the data has revealed. Of the total calls, the maximum were related to minor fire incidents. Interestingly, over the last two years since the Covid-19 pandemic, the fire incidents have gone down in Mumbai, as per the data. Fire officials have attributed the dip to pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2017, MFB received a total of 4,454 fire calls which went up to 4,959 in 2018 and 5,324 in 2019. However, the fire calls dropped to 4,512 in 2020 and in 2021, the fire calls went further down to 3,515.

According to the officials, the number of fire calls went down in 2020 and 2021 partly because of the lockdown. “In 2020 and 2021, several commercial units were shut and many of our fire calls are also due to standalone fires in vehicles. However, due to lockdown, vehicles remained unused, which in turn resulted in fire calls going down. However, increased awareness owing to several fire incidents in notable areas in the last couple of years has also resulted in fire calls going down,” a senior MFB official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data, in 2020 and 2021, the number of fire calls during Diwali went down in comparison to 2018 and 2019.

Around Diwali in 2021, MFB got 142 calls between November 1 and 4, while it received 155 calls during the same period in 2020.

Around 2019 Diwali, it got a total of 173 calls of which 47 calls were related to firecrackers, followed by 246 calls around Diwali in 2018 of which 50 calls were related to crackers.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Tardeo fire incident went up to seven on Monday. 38-year-old Manish Singh was declared dead at Nair Hospital on Monday at 7 am. Overall, seven patients out of the 16 admitted in various hospitals are in critical condition. While seven patients have been discharged, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’a disaster management cell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}