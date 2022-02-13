22-year-old arrested for hammering grandfather to death

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man has been arrested from Panvel for allegedly killing his grandfather by hitting him with bamboo on his head. Mumbai crime branch said after preliminary investigation it was learnt that the deceased, Laxman Kanuji Ghuge, had asked the accused to return ₹3,000 which he had borrowed earlier.

“The accused, Sushant Ram Satpute, is Laxman Kanuji Ghuge’s grandson and lives in Nerul at Navi Mumbai with his parents. He is reportedly a drug addict and consumes ganja. His family claims that they had sent him to a drug rehabilitation centre a few months back but he fled and returned home,” said senior inspector Shashikant Pawar of the property cell.

Satpute visited Ghuge’s house in Wadala on February 8 and stayed there for the night. In the morning, Ghuge asked the accused to return his money back which led to an argument between the two, Pawar said.

In a fit of rage, the accused picked a bamboo from the house and hit his grandfather on the head many times and fled the spot after locking it from outside.

“The neighbours informed the Satpute’s family about the morning fight. The accused’s mother and grandmother (Ghuge’s wife) then came from Nerul at Wadala home around 11 am on February 9 and found him lying in a pool of blood,” said Pawar.

She along with neighbours rushed Ghuge to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission. A case was subsequently registered in the Wadala police station.

“A police team then scanned the CCTV in the vicinity and found that the accused went towards Wadala station. Upon checking the cameras at the railway station, it was learnt that he was on his way to Panvel. A police team then nabbed him on Saturday night and he was brought to the unit’s office in Byculla,” the police officer said.

After recording his statement, the accused was handed over to the Wadala police station where he was arrested under the charge of murder, added Pawar.