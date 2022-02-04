22-year-old Kalwa resident arrested by Navi Mumbai cops for house break, molestation

A 22-year-old accused wanted in cases of house break and molestation was finally arrested from Kalwa by Navi Mumbai’s APMC police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Premchand Gupta, used to break into houses during the wee hours while the residents were sleeping and then after stealing the valuables, used to also molest women or girls in the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total 10 cases registered against him in Turbhe and APMC police stations, he is charged with molestation of a woman and a minor as well in two cases.

On January 9, the accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, broke into a house at Kopari village and stole two mobile phones and cash from the house. Before leaving the house, he tore the top and leggings of the minor girl, who was sleeping in the house, and fled after molesting her. After the case was registered, during the investigations, the police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and informers.

“The accused did not use a mobile phone. He would stay at one house only for three to four minutes and would flee immediately. He would not go to his home in Kalwa but we also learnt that he would meet his father who sold vegetables for a living in Kalwa. Hence, a team of police laid a trap around the place where his father sold vegetables for around 15 days and finally nabbed him,” a police official from APMC police station said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been booked under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and is currently in police custody.