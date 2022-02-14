22-year-old student arrested by Nerul police for overspeeding, injuring constable

A 22-year-old MBA student has been arrested by Nerul police for speeding, overspeeding and then dashing onto a 32-year-old police constable who was on nakabandi duty. The arrested has been identified as Pranav Vinay Oberoi, a resident of NRI Estate.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday when the injured, Hanumant Davare (32), attached to Seawoods traffic unit, was on duty with his three other colleagues at TS Chanakya Chowk on Palm Beach Road. All four from Seawoods traffic unit were wearing reflector jackets, holding reflector lights and also blocked the road using reflector barricades. The team had asked an auto driver to stop his auto and were speaking to him at the roadside when they saw a speeding car coming from Vashi. Davare showed the reflector light and instead of stopping, the car rammed onto the barricades, injuring Davare and also scratching the side of the parked auto rickshaw.

The police took Davare in the same auto rickshaw to Apollo hospital, wherein he is undergoing treatment. According to police, Davare has got multiple fractures and is recuperating in ICU. “He was arrested after we found the technical evidence from CCTV,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul Police Station said.

According to police, it could not be established if he was drunk as he was arrested after 48 hours. The sections pertaining to speeding, rash driving and causing injuries under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act, have been invoked against him.