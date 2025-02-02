Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend at her residence in Khandeshwar near Panvel on January 31. The accused allegedly slit her throat following a heated argument over their strained relationship. The attack took place in the presence of the victim’s mother and sister at Jyoti Apartment, Sector 18, New Panvel. 22-year-old woman killed by ex-boyfriend in New Panvel

The deceased, identified as Jagruti Haresh Satve, had been in a relationship with the accused, Nikesh Bhagwan Shinde, 25, for five years. However, their relationship ended three months ago, a separation that Shinde reportedly struggled to accept. According to the police, he suspected Jagruti of being involved with another man, which further fueled his anger.

On the day of the incident, Shinde arrived at Jagruti’s residence, seeking a private conversation. During their discussion, the argument escalated, and he allegedly attacked her with a knife, slitting her throat. Following the assault, he inflicted injuries on his own neck and wrist in an apparent suicide attempt.

Both Jagruti and the accused were rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Shinde underwent surgery at MGM Hospital in Kamothe and remains under medical supervision. Police have confirmed that he will be arrested once discharged from the hospital.

Senior police inspector Smita Dhakane stated that the victim and accused had known each other since their school days in Mangaon. Both had completed their higher secondary education and were employed in private sector jobs—Shinde in marketing and Jagruti in an office role. Frequent arguments reportedly took place between them after their breakup.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 103(1) (Murder), 351(2)(3) (Criminal Intimidation), 115(2) (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), and 352 (Intentional Insult). Additional charges have been filed under Section 37(1) of the Arms Act for possession of a weapon.