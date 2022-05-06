23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) records.
This means there is at least one vehicle per person in the city.
With hardly any strong internal public transport system in Thane city, most use private vehicles, adding to the city traffic.
The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. Every year, more than 60,000 two-wheelers are added to the overall vehicle population of the city.
In the last five years, the number of two-wheelers has increased by three lakh in Thane. Thane has a huge migrant population and as it is well connected with Mumbai and other places in MMR, there are many who prefer to stay in Thane for an easy commute to their workplaces.
“Overall if we see, there are homes where parking facilities are not available. Despite this, every person in the house has one vehicle each or more. But if we compare it with those families who do not own any vehicle at all, we can say that the vehicle population is equivalent to the city’s population. The city does not have enough roads for such a huge vehicle population,” said Balasaheb Patil, DCP, Traffic.
From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020. This is a 33% decline from the previous year. But, in 2021, Thane was among the top three RTOs in the State to register 82,460 vehicles and earn revenue of ₹483Cr.
Experts suggested increased public transport modes to reduce the vehicle population. Pankaj Joshi, principal director, Urban Center, Mumbai, said; “Only a ring route public transport service can ease the vehicle population on the roads. Another aspect is to make increased provisions for shuttle services to the railway station or toll nakas in Thane, these shuttle services should be initiated by existing and emerging townships across Thane city. Increased frequency of these services, especially during peak hours, will help reduce the ever-increasing vehicle population.”
In a developing city like Thane, with the increase in vehicle population, the pollution will also be impacted drastically. “During the lockdown, parts of Airoli could be clearly seen from some parts of Thane. With no vehicles outside, the air quality had improved drastically. With all the vehicles back on the road, these views are not possible. This in itself shows the increased presence of suspended particles in the air. This will not only cause global warming but also have an impact on every individual’s health as well. Honking also gives rise to noise pollution,” said Sangita Joshi, co-ordinator, Enviro Vigil.
Meanwhile, the Thane civic body is working towards improving the roads and public transport systems internally. Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner, said, “We are working towards increasing the fleet of buses within the Thane Municipal Transport and are also introducing electric buses. Unlike other cities, most people in Thane travel outside for work and hence many prefer private vehicles for the same despite having buses and trains available. Hence, we are working towards interlinking the major roads of the city and providing wider roads where required. The internal Metro that will connect with Metro 4 and 5 as well is also being worked out.”
-
Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots case
Describing a riotous incident during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal violence as a 'well-hatched conspiracy,' a Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the incident. Citing testimony from the one of the witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat described Hussain as 'not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter.'
-
Fraudster dupes two friends of principal I-T commissioner
Police have registered an offence based on a complaint lodged by the principal commissioner of income tax (I-T), alleging that a fraudster hacked into Shukla's WhatsApp account and demanded money from several of his friends, colleagues and relatives, saying the I-T officer was in dire need of money. Two of his friends even transferred ₹50,000 each to the fraudster, he said.
-
‘Kejriwal's dictatorship': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tajinder Bagga's arrest
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday launched an all out attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. An all out political faceoff between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party erupted after the Punjab Police arrested Bagga earlier in the day from his Janakpuri residence in the national capital.
-
Major fire in Navi Mumbai industrial area; some still trapped: Fire department
NAVI MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Navi Mumbai's Khairane MIDC on Friday afternoon. According to the fire officials at the spot, people are still trapped inside and efforts are being made to evacuate them. The fire call was made to Rabale MIDC Fire station at around 3.17pm. Around six to seven fire tenders are at the spot.
-
Construction around Vihar Lake violates multiple statutes, alleges PIL
Mumbai The ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation construction work near Vihar Lake, within the precincts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), is allegedly in violation of multiple environmental statutes, as per a public interest litigation filed in the Bombay high court (HC) by city-based environmentalist and Save Aarey campaigner Amrita Bhattacharjee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics