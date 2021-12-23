23 new Omicron cases, state restricts Christmas festivities

Mumbai Maharashtra on Thursday reported 23 new Omicron cases, taking the state’s tally to 88. The surge in Covid cases continued as the state reported 1,179 new cases.

This is the second day in a row that the state saw more than 1,000 new infections, raising concerns over the spike in the epidemic. On this background, the state government on Thursday announced curbs on celebrations of Christmas, appealing to citizens not to crowd at any public places and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Out of the 23 new Omicron cases reported on Thursday, 13 were found in Pune, five in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayandar. Of these 23 infected persons, 16 had international travel history, while the rest seven were high-risk contacts of the infected.

These include four children below 18 years of age and two senior citizens above 60 years of age. Of the 23 infected persons, 18 were fully vaccinated while one was unvaccinated. The rest were below 18 years of age and hence not eligible for vaccination, according to information by the state health department.

Of the 88 Omicron patients in the state, 42 have tested negative so far, according to the health department.

According to a report issued by the state government, Mumbai now has the most number of Omicron cases in the state with 35 followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad with 19, Pune with 16. The rest of the cases are five in Osmanabad, three each in Satara, two in Kalyan-Dombivli and Nagpur and one each in Buldhana, Latur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday issued guidelines for Christmas festivities. It has mandated that churches should allow just 50% people of the sitting capacity and there should be strictly social distancing between them. It also said there should be less number of choir singers and even the mikes should be different. It also disallowed putting up stalls outside the churches as well as gathering outside the churches and banned bursting of crackers.

Late in the evening, a meeting of the state task force on Covid was convened to discuss the rising number of cases, the threat of Omicron and the possibility of a third wave in the coming days.

On Thursday, Maharashtra added 1,179 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 66,53,345. It also reported 17 fatalities due to Covid, pushing the death toll to 1,41,392. The active cases in the state stood at 7,897 in which Mumbai leads with 2,813 active cases followed by Pune and Thane at 1,859 and 1,051 respectively. The death toll stood at 1,41,392 with Pune leading with 19,776 followed by Mumbai with 16,367 and Thane with 11,587.

