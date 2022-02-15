24 trees axed to make way for beautification of Mazgaon park

Mumbai: At the cost of 24 trees, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to give a facelift to Nana Nani Park in Mazgaon, Mumbai Central. The civic body axed 17 trees on Monday and plans to transplant another 7 trees located in the periphery of the garden compound to make way for construction of a walkway, children’s play area, gymnasium for senior citizens, gazebo, landscaping and shrub plantation, among other work.

The garden improvement cell of the BMC had on December 13, 2021, sought permission from the tree authority for cutting and transplanting trees for the development work of Nana Nani Park, officially called Shaheed Shashank Shinde Udyan at Mazgaon. The tree authority of BMC permitted the axing and transplanting of trees in a letter dated February 14, 2022, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.

The beautification work was proposed by Yashwant Jadhav, the local corporator from Shiv Sena and the chairman of the civic standing committee.

Speaking to HT, Jadhav said that the trees were old and had a wide girth. “They were surrounded by protective grills or concrete. Since the garden is very small, it hardly left any place to walk or jog, and the recreational purpose of the garden was not being served,” he said.

“Now, there will be a walkway, jogging track, a sitting area, and beautiful landscaping, so the space can be used for recreational purposes. The garden cell proposed to cut these trees so that the garden can be developed. The tree authority has directed that twice as many trees should be planted, so 34 trees will be planted,” the Sena corporator said.

Environmental activists and NGOs have slammed the BMC’s decision to hack existing trees. Zoru Bathena, environmentalist, “It is saddening to see that garden beautification is being done after taking away the existing greenery of the place. Any authority that sees the need to beautify a garden by hacking existing trees is flawed and ridiculous.”

Dubbing the move as “preposterous”, Stalin Dayanand, Director of NGO Vanashakti, said, “What beauty is left if the trees are cut. There is no planning and no mindful study behind taking up such work.”

One of the locals, who opposed the felling of trees, said, “When we called authorities and our elected representatives, we were assured that the garden will become more beautiful with the development work. It has saddened us to see a beautiful area become so barren and that so many trees were hacked.”

“I shifted to this area 20 years ago, and these trees were full-grown at that time. It is not justified to cut existing trees to make a garden beautiful,” the resident added.

A senior civic official from BMC’s garden cell said that the work of redevelopment was delayed as BMC floated the tenders twice.

“The first time we received only one response and had to refloat it as per rules. The second time, we received a good response but the pandemic and lockdown affected the pace of the work. We aim to start the project in February itself,” the official added.

In the permission letter, the tree authority has directed BMC to plan 34 trees in lieu of cutting 17 trees within 15 days. New trees should be planted in open spaces as well as recreational areas.

The civic body has drawn an estimated cost of ₹1.8 crore for the park redevelopment with the up-gradation and refurbishment work of the Eknath Bhai Bandel playground at Dockyard road, as per the tender document.