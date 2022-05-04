25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children’s vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated.
The response for the second dose is also on the rise. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed.
“We have made enough vaccination provisions across the city and informed all the educational institutes about the vaccination centres in their vicinity. The response is gradually increasing after the examinations and we are expecting a better response in May,” said Dr Prasad Patil, vaccination officer, TMC.
In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group. A total of 24,655 have been vaccinated in this age group till now. Among these, 19,664 have received the first dose and 4,991 are fully vaccinated.
The vaccination process for this age group began on March 1. The first month saw around 5,000 vaccinations but after mid-April, when the State Board schools started closing gradually after completing the final exams, the number of children coming forward to get vaccinated increased.
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the 'deteriorating' quality of education under the current regime. In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP's state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don't want to enrol their wards in government schools.
Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of ₹14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency. He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani. He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
