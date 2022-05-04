Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April

In April, there has been a positive response for children’s vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated against Covid in the 12-15 years age group; whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated
A beneficiary getting vaccinated against Covid in Thane.
A beneficiary getting vaccinated against Covid in Thane. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated.

The response for the second dose is also on the rise. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed.

“We have made enough vaccination provisions across the city and informed all the educational institutes about the vaccination centres in their vicinity. The response is gradually increasing after the examinations and we are expecting a better response in May,” said Dr Prasad Patil, vaccination officer, TMC.

In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group. A total of 24,655 have been vaccinated in this age group till now. Among these, 19,664 have received the first dose and 4,991 are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination process for this age group began on March 1. The first month saw around 5,000 vaccinations but after mid-April, when the State Board schools started closing gradually after completing the final exams, the number of children coming forward to get vaccinated increased.

Sign out