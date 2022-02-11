25k children in Maharashtra have lost a parent to Covid

Mumbai: Even as the third wave of the pandemic begins to subside, bringing relief to Maharashtra’s residents, for thousands of young children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 disease in the past two years, respite is still not in sight.

Vanita Kokani, a 50-year-old government school teacher in Dhule district, contracted Covid infection while conducting door-to-door contact tracing of infected persons in the peak of the second wave in 2021. She was admitted to the civil hospital, but her oxygen level plummeted to 54. She died on April 20. Her 45-year-old husband died by suicide a few days later. The couple had three children aged 18, 14 and 13. The oldest is a first year BSc student, and was badly affected by her parents’ deaths. She required intense counseling, her uncle Ashok Kokani said. “She took longer to come to the terms [with their passing away]. We had to take extra precautions for her counselling,” he said.

The children’s uncles and cousins live in the same district. Their grandparents, former government servants who lived in rural Nandurbar, moved to the city to take care of the children with the money they receive from their pensions. The children are awaiting their mother’s monthly pension to start.

The middle one, a girl, is a slow learner and needs treatment. Kokani said that this is his priority now, as he makes arrangements to pay for treatment at a specialised hospital in Nashik.

A few hundred kilometres away, in Thane’s Chirag Nagar Tukaram Sarse’s meagre monthly salary is also being used to support his grand-children, two young girls, aged nine and three who lost their parents within a gap of a few days in May 2021, due to Covid-19. The husband-wife ran a Vada Paav stall in the city. Sarse is still to receive the ex-gratia amount, following his daughter’s death, promised by the Central and state governments.

“My daughter used to run the vada paav stall with her husband. My granddaughters have grown up at my place and are emotionally attached to us. We have decided to take care of them and their wellbeing. My 22-year-old son has started looking after the stall,” Sarse said.

“We had taken the older child for an interview in a private school. They demanded ₹35,000 as admission fee. We were promised by the government to bear the school expenses, but nothing has happened so far. We have been told that the claims are still pending,” he said.

“It is a big challenge to earn a livelihood and manage the schooling of the child. We have an outstanding loan of ₹8 lakh taken for the treatment of husband. We have not received ₹50,000, the ex-gratia announced by the government for technical reasons. My husband was admitted to a Covid hospital in Gujarat after his health deteriorated in a local hospital. The documents issued are in Gujarati. The authorities here have been asking for the documents in Marathi or Hindi. We have no idea how we are going to pay the loan and look after my children,” said 27-year-old Maya Patil, a resident of Bhate-Wajdar village in Nandurbar, who began to work as a labourer after her daily-wager husband, Ganesh (38), died due to Covid in neighbouring Gujarat. They have a 10-year-old daughter, who accompanies her mother to work on several days, as she has dropped out of school.

According to figures compiled by women and child welfare department, as on February 11, as many as 24,915 children lost their parents due to Covid in Maharashtra. Of them, 768 lost both parents, while 21,547 of them have lost their father, and 2,565 have lost their mother. Of those who have lost one parent (either father or mother), the most are from Nagpur (2,680) followed by Pune (2,564) and Mumbai (1,416).

At least 32 orphans have been placed in childcare institutions.

Hard times

There are several issues confronting these children, who have lost either one or both their parents due to Covid.

For one, their schooling — who would take responsibility for it to ensure that these children don’t slip through the cracks? The state government has tied up with two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to bear the schooling expenses for those who lost both parents.

“We have signed an MoU with two NGOs who have been taking care of the school fees of the children who have lost their parents to the Covid1-19. Widows with no source of earnings are enrolled under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Pension Scheme, under which they get ₹1,000 a month. We have integrated with the social justice department for women from Scheduled Caste categories, to receive an electric sewing machine. They are being given the jobs from the state financial department corporation,” said Mahendra Gaikwad, district women and child welfare officer of Thane.

In some districts, authorities found it difficult to ascertain the legal rights of the children in the absence of documents. Many had to undertake a drive to issue succession certificates — a legal document which confirms the heir of the deceased— for children who have lost both parents. Thane administration organized Lok Adalats in January to issue succession certificates of 42 such children in January.

Then there’s the issue of assets. An official from the Beed collector office, who did not wish to be named, said that often relatives are unaware of the exact nature of the assets owned by family members. “In some cases, the children or their distant relatives do not have details of the investments and assets owned by them.”

A WCD official pointed out that in cases where the main earning family member has died, his widow and child were vulnerable to abuse in marital homes. “Most of the widows are uneducated and unemployed as deaths are majorly from the lower income groups. The bigger challenge is the wellbeing of the widowed women as they have been facing the challenge of the survival of their family.”

“We are taking help of the National Legal Service Authority to get the legal help for ensuring legal rights of these orphaned children. In some cases, the widows are being harassed by their in-laws. In one case in Mumbai, the sister-in-law of the widow took away all her jewellery and also claimed right in immovable property, though she had given up her share when her brother was alive. We are helping the widow with the legal aide,” another WCD official said.

In Pune, a WCD official said that loans taken on by the deceased also need to be resolved. In one instance, a leading private bank sent notices to the family of a woman who died with a pending loan of ₹40,000 taken for her self-help group. “We are in negotiations to waive off loans citing similar help extended by other private banks on compassionate grounds for the Covid-19 affected families,” the official said.

State response

On June 3, 2021, the state government introduced a special scheme for children who lost both parents, which puts a one-time amount of ₹5 lakh in fixed deposit accounts for each of the children until they turn 18 years.

The state also gives ₹1,100 a month per child to the single parent or guardian under the Bal Sangopan scheme to support the family taking care of these children. The Centre separately announced that it would give ₹10 lakh from PM Cares, which is also placed in a fixed deposit account. The Centre also promised insurance of ₹5 lakh for each child.

The state government has appointed district level task forces headed by the collector to look after the orphaned children for their rehabilitation.

“Besides enabling them to get them ex-gratia, we have launched Mission Vatsalya to integrate schemes of various departments including pension scheme, skill development for widows, schooling of the children who lost their parents etc. We are helping these children ready essential documents, and obtain legal documents like succession certificates to facilitate their legal rights,” said a WCD officer. The Mission Vatsalaya was launched last July.

Social activist Heramb Kulkarni says that barring ₹5 lakh given to the orphaned children, the Maharashtra government has not given any financial help to the widowed women. “The number of orphaned children is about 750, but over 22000 women with the responsibility small children have been widowed. Other states have given them one-time financial help along with the loans for training or entrepreneurial efforts to help them on their own feet,” he said.

Of the over 150,000 deaths in Maharashtra, 90,000 were male and over 20,000 were below 50 years. According to Kulkarni, many young women would have been widowed due to Covid-19 “throwing families under unbearable financial burden because of loans they would have taken for treatment,” he added.

“Once schools open, we will visit them in schools too. The relatives have been told that whenever they feel that they are not in position to look after the children, they are free to send them to the child care institutions,” a Thane district administration official said.

Women and child welfare minister Yashomati Thakur said, “We have tried to do our best and launched innovative schemes. Our Mission Vatsalya has been appreciated well at all levels and even by the Centre. I know more needs to be done for the Covid-affected children and their families. There would be more schemes launched and measures announced in the forthcoming budget. I do not want to disclose them at this juncture. We have constituted the committees under Mission Vatsalya in all tehsils and working in coordination with various departments.”