25-year-old arrested for stabbing step-mother to death in Mumbra
A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his step-mother to death in Mumbra for not allowing his father to help him financially.
The accused, Kayum Khan, a Kausa resident, was arrested by police. Khan is unemployed and dependent on his father’s income. His step-mother, Shahenaj Bano Kayuum Khan, 52, was the resident of the same area.
According to Mumbra police officials, on April 29, the accused went to his father’s house asking for money when the deceased refused. The furious accused took out a knife and stabbed her. Initially, she was injured but during the treatment she was declared dead on Wednesday.
An officer from Mumbra police station said, “The accused fled the spot but later was arrested by our team. After his step-mother’s death, he was booked under IPC Section 302.”
Delhi Startup Policy: CM promises aid for budding entrepreneurs | Details here
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Delhi Startup Policy' under which the government aims to promote entrepreneurship in the national capital by providing financial assistance to build a successful business. Under the new policy, the government will also form a 20-member task force which will assist budding entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses. Hope the "policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi," Kejriwal said in the virtual briefing.
Mamata Banerjee slams Amit Shah for remarks on Bengal’s law and order situation
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed union home minister Amit Shah without naming him for his recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha over the state's law and order situation. Shah arrived in West Bengal on Thursday morning and will be camping here for two days. This is his first visit to the state after the Trinamool Congress swept back to power in the state last summer for the third time.
Two booked in Wanowrie slab collapse case
PUNE The Pune police on Wednesday registered a case against two people for the death of one labourer and severe injury to four others, after a slab of an under construction building collapsed in Wanowrie on Monday. The five were on the third level of the under construction community hall of Bohri community. A case under Sections 304, 336, 337, 338, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.
Two arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Pune railway station
Two men were arrested by the Pune railway police for making a hoax bomb threat call to the railway authorities. The two men were identified as Suraj Mangatram Thakur, 30, a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Jalna, Maharashtra, and a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and a resident of Navre in Shirur, 33, Karan Bhumaji Kale, according to a statement issued by government railway police, Pune.
BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta transferred, Tushar Giri Nath new head
The Karnataka government has decided to transfer the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) chief commissioner IAS officer Gaurav Gupta with immediate effect and appoint IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath in his stead. The state government has reportedly ordered the transfer of 16 IAS officers. IAS from concurrent charge, Anil Kumar B.H.. IAS from concurrent charge, Salma K. Fahim.. Sathyavathi.G., IAS from concurrent charge. IAS Transferred, Hiremath M.G.. Sri Bharat S.
