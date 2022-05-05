Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 25-year-old arrested for stabbing step-mother to death in Mumbra
25-year-old arrested for stabbing step-mother to death in Mumbra

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his step-mother to death in Mumbra for not allowing his father to help him financially
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing his step-mother to death in Mumbra. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing his step-mother to death in Mumbra. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his step-mother to death in Mumbra for not allowing his father to help him financially.

The accused, Kayum Khan, a Kausa resident, was arrested by police. Khan is unemployed and dependent on his father’s income. His step-mother, Shahenaj Bano Kayuum Khan, 52, was the resident of the same area.

According to Mumbra police officials, on April 29, the accused went to his father’s house asking for money when the deceased refused. The furious accused took out a knife and stabbed her. Initially, she was injured but during the treatment she was declared dead on Wednesday.

An officer from Mumbra police station said, “The accused fled the spot but later was arrested by our team. After his step-mother’s death, he was booked under IPC Section 302.”

