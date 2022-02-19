260 crore project of Kirit Somaiya underway in Palghar: Alleges Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Opening a fresh front in his running battle with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut questioned the former if he had invested in a real-estate project at Vevoor in Palghar. He further asked to clarify if the latter’s son Neil and wife Medha were directors in the Nicon Green Ville Project and in a tweet, alleged that a joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had invested his benami money in these real-estate deals.

“Mr @KiritSomaiya Since u knw mch abt othrs,I hope U wl also hv answrs 2 ths questns 1.Who hs investd 260 Cr in Neerav Developers@ Vevoor,Palghar? 2.Are Neil&Medha Somaiya Dirctors on NikonGreenVille Project? 3.Whch Jt Dir of @dir_ed hs Benami invstmnt in ths project?” Raut had tweeted earlier in the day while tagging the Prime Minister’s office.

“In a village called Vevoor in Palghar, work on a huge project worth ₹260 crore is underway in his son’s name. His wife Medha Kirit Somaiya is a director of this project,” said Raut, while speaking to the press on Saturday. “I have asked him a question. In this ₹260 crore project, what is the investment of the ED director?… (Somaiya’s) son Neil Kirit Somaiya and wife Medha Somaiya (are directors) in this project. Where do they get crores of money?” he asked. Raut alleged that the Nicon project at Vasai was coming up on land taken from HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan, who has been arrested on charges of money laundering.

“Corruption worth thousands of crores will be exposed daily and you will have to reply,” threatened Raut while speaking to the media later, claiming that lakhs will soon march to the ED office in Mumbai with details of these cases.

“Don’t threaten to expose our kundalis (antecedents)… don’t we have your kundalis?” he asked in a swipe at union minister Narayan Rane. Referring to Somaiya’s previous allegations against Rane, when the latter was in the Congress, Raut dared him to carry the fight to its logical end. “You may threaten us several times, but rishte mein hum aapke baap lagte hain,” said Raut, borrowing a phrase from an Amitabh Bachchan starrer and threatening to expose the “extortion” by central agencies. Raut also threatened to “expose the ED’s largest such scam” in the coming week.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website, while Neil Kirit Somaiya is listed as a director in Nicon Infra LLP which is headquartered in Bandra West with six others. His wife Medha Kirit Somaiya was a director between 8 July 2010 and 1 December 2016. Nirav Developers Private Limited does not have the Somaiyas among the directors.

In his reaction, Somaiya said he was not involved in any corrupt practices. “Shiv Sena leaders have not produced a single document, evidences, names of investors, benami investors or of officials. It is their government. Why did they not take action?” asked Somaiya, adding that this was a stunt to divert attention. Stating that they were not involved in any corrupt practices, he claimed that his “mission” to expose the scams of “Thackeray Sarkar” will continue. Somaiya asked why the MVA government and the Shiv Sena were not responding to how blacklisted companies were given contracts for Covid centers. The financial statements of these companies were available on the ROC website, he said.

“My business interests are reflected in my election affidavits since 1995 with market valuation. So, there is nothing new about (the) Vasai or Palghar (projects)… the company’s total assets do not cross ₹20 crore and our share is around 8 per cent and hence doesn’t cross more than a couple of crores,” said Somaiya.

Meanwhile, Somaiya will visit Santacruz police station on Sunday to respond to the summons asking him to appear in connection with an FIR registered for alleged violation of Covid-19 norms.

The summon was issued to Somaiya on February 14 in which he was asked to appear within 15 days, according to a copy of the summons posted by him on his Twitter handle.

“Tomorrow, Sunday, 20 February at 11.30am, I will present myself at Santa Cruz Police Station in response to their summons issued against me for “Inspection of BENAMI properties of Chhagan Bhujbal at Santacruz,” Somaiya tweeted.

The FIR was registered against the BJP leader Santacruz police station on September 4, last year under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 51 (b) of the disaster management act that prescribes “punishment for obstruction” for refusal to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the central government or state government or the national executive committee or the state executive committee or the district authority under the Act.

The case was registered against the former MP after he visited food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s bungalow in Hasnabad lane of Santacruz (West) during the restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic.