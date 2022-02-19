269 killed in 737 road accidents in Navi Mumbai last year

A total of 269 people were killed in 737 road accidents in Navi Mumbai in 2021. The death toll was highest among accidents involving two-wheelers with 113 bikers/ pillion riders killed.

Among the accident-prone roads in Navi Mumbai, Panvel JNPT road has recorded the maximum accidents, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Purushottam Karad.

In 2021, a total of 737 accidents occurred with 475 people seriously injured in 347 accidents and 269 people died in 265 fatal mishaps.

Comparatively, in 2020, during the pandemic, the total number of accidents was 531 and 185 people died in 183 fatal accidents. In 2019, there were 762 accidents with 220 people killed in 231 fatal accidents.

A police officer from Navi Mumbai said, “During the 2020 lockdown, movement of a total of 27.14 lakh vehicles were recorded from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and vice-versa while in 2021, it came up to 77.15 lakh (65%). According to police, in 2020, due to the lockdown, the accidents had automatically come down but if compared with the 2019 data, the accidents that occurred in 2021 are less than 2019 by 25%.”

Even as the total number of accidents has come down in 2021 as compared to 2019, the number of fatal accidents has increased. Among the 269 killed, 113 were on two-wheelers with 82 being the riders and 31 pillion riders. A total of 30 deaths of two-wheelers were found to have happened due to the negligence and over speeding of the rider himself by ramming onto a road divider or another vehicle.

“We also found that 29 two-wheeler riders lost their lives after unidentified vehicles rammed onto them, 16 in a collision with trailers and 10 in car collisions,” Karad added.

A total of 79 pedestrians also died in 2021. In accidents involving cars, 21 people died in 2021, of which 12 were drivers and nine were passengers.

In a survey of roads wherein maximum accidents have been reported, Navi Mumbai traffic department has found that the highest number of accidents was reported on Palaspa JNPT road with 43 accidents in which 45 people died.

Meanwhile, Sion-Panvel Highway reported 15 accidents killing 15 people, Thane-Belapur Road had 13 accidents killing 13 people and Palm Beach Road had 11 accidents killing 13 people.

“On Palaspa-JNPT Road, there are many punctured dividers due to which many try taking a U-turn from the gap and it turns out to be fatal. With the continuous flow of heavy vehicles on that road, it is dangerous for smaller vehicles to take such turns. We have hence written to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to look into it and mend the divider. We also plan to use speed guns on these accident-prone roads to control the speed of the vehicles. Besides, many posters have also been put up mentioning the numbers of the accidents that have taken lives on the respective roads,” Karad added.

