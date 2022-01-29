26-year-old Thane man arrested for cheating people by creating bogus company

A 26-year-old-man was arrested for allegedly creating a bogus company and duping several people on the pretext of giving them double returns on their invested money.

A 57-year-old complainant of Khadakpada, Kalyan, met the accused, Aditya Redis, in Thane. Redis had created a company named Agro Multi State Co. Housing Society Limited.

According to police officials, he lured several people to invest in the company and assured them of double returns on the same. The complainant gradually invested all his savings and asked a few of his friends to invest in the same to get more benefits. The complainant and two of his friends invested around ₹35 lakh.

Vishnu Nagar police, Dombivli, had registered a cheating case in the matter in 2020 and during the course of investigation, found that there are more than 9,000 such investors who have been looted by the man using the same modus operandi.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials were searching for the accused for the past two years. Recently, they got a tip off that the accused was hiding near Badlapur and the team led a trap to arrest the accused.

An officer from EOW said, “We arrested the accused from Badlapur and produced him in the court. He was hiding there for a long time. We have got his police custody up to January 31. Further questioning in the case is going on.”