26-year-old Titwala resident arrested for possessing antlers worth Rs15 lakh

The Thane crime branch unit 5 arrested a 26-year-old Titwala-based resident with rare deer antlers weighing around 8 kg and worth ₹15 lakh. The arrested was trying to sell the same to someone illegally.

The team laid a trap, arrested the accused and recovered the antlers before getting them authenticated from the forest department.

The accused was identified as Shubham Shinde. The police team received a tip off and nabbed him near Eastern Express Highway in Thane with 10 pieces of antlers.

Senior police inspector, Unit 5, Vikas Ghodke, said, “The accused has brought these antlers from Malad-based friends. We are investigating the exact source of the antlers and who he was going to sell them to. He was nabbed under the Wildlife Protection Act.”