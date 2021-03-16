27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data

Aarey Colony has seen 27 forest fires this year, according to data from the fire department, compared to the total 48 forest fires reported in the city and suburbs between January 1 and March 11. Another seven fires were also reported this year from the vicinity of Film City, whose green cover is contiguous with that of Aarey and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Meanwhile, within SGNP, there have been only two forest fires during the same period. This, according to residents and environmentalists, highlights the need for better fire management and conservation practices within Aarey, where over 600 acres of land have been declared as reserved forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

On March 14, a Hindustan Times team arrived at the site of one such forest fire near Unit No. 16 on Aarey Dairy road. Firefighters attributed the blaze to “human activity” and estimated that the affected area to be about 1000sqft. Nikhil Wede, a resident of Aarey Colony who first reported the fire, added that such incidents have become increasingly commonplace in the last two months.

Harish Shetty, deputy fire officer, said, “The reason behind more forest fires in Aarey, compared to SGNP, is more human presence. In SGNP, movement of people is restricted and there is proper fire management strategy in place. In Aarey it is the opposite. Some tourists must have left behind a burning cigarette or beedi. It happens often.”

G Mallikarjuna, chief conservator of forests, SGNP, who said that every fire season (February to May), a dedicated fire management plan for SGNP and Tungareshwar National Park is put into play. “This includes creating fire lines in fire prone areas. We also have four dedicated fire trucks for SGNP and two for Tungareshwar on standby. There is also a team of 20 to 25 firewatchers.”

A senior official in the forest department said, “Even the land that has been declared forest is still with the dairy department, who do not have a fire management plan.”

NV Rathod, Aarey Milk Colony CEO, confirmed the dairy department does not have an organised fire response mechanism in place at the moment.

D Stalin, director of NGO Vanashakti, said these repeated fires are particularly alarming when viewed in context of the state government’s decision to notify more areas of Aarey colony as reserved forest. “Only about 329 hectares have so far been notified under the Indian Forest Act. A ground truthing exercise is yet to be conducted to identify and bring more areas under protection,” he said.

“There have been several instances where smaller fires have been put out by residents and volunteers with the Save Aarey movement,” said Sanjeev Valsan, a pro-Aarey campaigner who has been tracking forest fires in the area since December 2018. “We need a dedicated investigation into whether these fires are arson or not. At the very least, we need a dedicated fire station within Aarey so that damage can be curbed.”