27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber

Updated on May 19, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after the victim, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief.

On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.

“What we learnt from the accused was that the victim, Goyal, was falling over a few hutments that looked as if he intended to enter the hutment to rob. Due to the misunderstanding, the men from the same area who saw him started assaulting him, leading to his death,” senior police inspector Bharat Kamat from Sanpada police station said.

Within two days of the incident, the police arrested six accused. Even as the victim was a resident of Shiravane village in Nerul, he was found loitering at Sanpada.

“Why he was in Sanpada could be answered only by him and he isn’t alive to tell us that. He may have come to some bar or to meet someone over a drink,” Kamat added.

A case was registered of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC against the accused.

