27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber
Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after the victim, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief.
On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.
“What we learnt from the accused was that the victim, Goyal, was falling over a few hutments that looked as if he intended to enter the hutment to rob. Due to the misunderstanding, the men from the same area who saw him started assaulting him, leading to his death,” senior police inspector Bharat Kamat from Sanpada police station said.
Within two days of the incident, the police arrested six accused. Even as the victim was a resident of Shiravane village in Nerul, he was found loitering at Sanpada.
“Why he was in Sanpada could be answered only by him and he isn’t alive to tell us that. He may have come to some bar or to meet someone over a drink,” Kamat added.
A case was registered of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC against the accused.
-
List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
-
Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
-
Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage
Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.
-
Shahpur resident helps resolve water problems of a hamlet by digging borewell
When a resident of Changyacha Pada village of Shahpur, 42, Baban Harne, saw women from a nearby tribal hamlet walking two kilometres uphill to fill a bucket of water, he decided to take concrete steps to resolve water problems in the area. Roping in a women self-help group, Harne dug a borewell at Karpatwadi pada to provide them a permanent solution for their water problems. He said that it merely required some willpower to work.
-
Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station
The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night. The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.
