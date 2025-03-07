Palghar: A 27-year-old nurse died and four others were injured in a deadly head-on collision between a speeding SUV pickup truck and an autorickshaw on Wednesday evening on the Palghar-Manor highway. The driver of the jeep fled the scene and remains at large. 27-year-old woman dies, four others injured as speeding jeep collides with auto, bike

The incident occurred around 7:45 pm near Shelvali village, approximately four kilometres east of Palghar town. The autorickshaw, carrying the deceased and the injured, was struck by a Bolero pickup vehicle, which also hit an oncoming two-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Ujjwala Ramesh Jadhav, a nurse employed at a private hospital in Boisar. She was returning home to Devkhop when the accident occurred. Two of the five seriously injured victims were rushed to the Rural Hospital, where Ujjwala was declared dead upon arrival. The autorickshaw driver and another passenger were referred to hospitals in Mumbai and Valsad for advanced treatment, while two others with minor injuries received medical attention at private hospitals in Palghar.

According to police sources, preliminary investigations suggest that the jeep, bearing registration number GJ08CK 6909, entered the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision. Authorities have registered a case 106 (1) (Causing death by negligence), 125 a (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and c, 324 (4), (causing damage or loss to property) 281 (deals with rash driving) against the absconding driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Palghar-Manor highway experiences heavy traffic, particularly in the evenings when workers return home after their shifts. Locals stated that the accident could have resulted in a higher toll, drawing parallels to the recent Kurla incident.

Police are actively investigating the case and urge anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts to come forward.