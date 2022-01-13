28% beds occupied in Navi Mumbai as most Covid positive patients in home isolation

The active cases in Navi Mumbai, though, are as high as 17,544, the total number of beds occupied is still 28% as most of those tested positive are in home isolation.

With 21% bed occupancy reported last week, only 7% increase in the admission has been reported in a week. While Covid Care Centre (CCC) facilities have 14% occupancy, Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) have 45% occupancy and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) have 38% occupancy.

“There are around 61 facilities in Navi Mumbai for Covid including both private and corporation’s but the primary five of them being used by us are at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Radha Swami Satsang Hall, Export House, Mayuresh Building and GD Pol,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

During the second wave, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been insisting on getting admitted to its facilities as soon as possible to avoid any further complications. But this time, with 90% of the population being double vaccinated, the focus is to get them home isolated and get only 60 years and above patients, and patients with very severe comorbidities to get admitted.

“Looking at the trend of cases and the severity, the state government as well as the city task force are of the opinion to not get the patients admitted to the facility unnecessarily. During the second wave, we insisted that everyone above the age of 50 years irrespective of the severity get admitted as the spread was such that suddenly the oxygen level of the patient used to drop. During this time, even the isolation period and admission period is of seven days since the maximum number of patients is asymptomatic or with mild infection,” Bangar said.

Patients with severe comorbidities like cancer, uncontrolled diabetes and severe kidney ailments are the only ones being insisted to get admitted. The oxygen demand, too, is around 2-3 tons per day while it was 18-20 tons during the peak of the second wave. In December 2021, the requirement was 1.5 tons to 2 tons. “There is no shortage of oxygen and there is hardly any increase in the demand as well,” Babasaheb Rajale, oxygen nodal officer, said.

Of the 17 CCCs, eight have no admission. Of the nine DCHCs, two centres do not have patients in the isolation ward, five centres do not have any patient in need of oxygen, only two facilities have ICU patients admitted and none have any patient in the ventilator. Meanwhile, of the 35 DCHs, 11 facilities do not have any patient in the isolation ward, 16 facilities have no patient who requires oxygen support, 15 facilities have no patients in the ICU ward and around 20 patients in a total of eight facilities require ventilators.