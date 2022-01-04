Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
28 students, 2 staffers test Covid positive in Bhiwandi school

Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
BySajana Nambiar

Bhiwandi: Twenty-eight students between the ages of 6 to 15 of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi’s Chimbipada tested positive to Covid 19 on Monday. 23 out of 28 students are boys and five are girls. Apart from them, two staff members of the school also tested positive.

As per the district health department, the students of the school showed symptoms like cold and fever for the last few days, which led to their antigen test, carried out by the Chimbipada primary health. The centre carried out antigen tests of over 198 students. The students who tested positive were shifted to Thane civil hospital for treatment.

“The students are admitted at the hospital for treatment,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane civil hospital. “Few students of the school were suffering from cold and fever followed by which they approached the primary health centre. The centre carried out the antigen test of the students and 30 were positive. The centre is now closely looking into the school and taking measures to help the students with treatment,” said Madhav Waghmare, health officer, Bhiwandi taluka.

