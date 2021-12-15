29-year-old who killed sister, her lover must hang, rules Bombay high court

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court’s Aurangabad bench has confirmed the death sentence to a 29-year-old labourer in Maharashtra’s Nanded district for killing his married sister and her lover in July 2017. The labourer, Digambar Dasre, and his brother Mohan, later went to the police station and confessed.

“We are shocked to see the manner in which deceased Pooja and deceased Govind were subjected to death,” said the division bench of justice VK Jadhav and justice Shrikant Kulkarni while confirming the death verdict on Monday.

“It was done not only with the sole intention to protect the honour of the family, but to punish both of them so also to make it a lesson for those who could dare to disobey the family,” the bench said.

The murder, according to the prosecution, took place at a spot between Divshi and Nigva villages on July 23, 2017 – a day after Pooja left her matrimonial home and started to live with her lover, Govind in neighbouring Telangana’s Kharbala village.

Digambar Dasre married off his sister Pooja to one Jethiba Varshewar on June 10, 2017. But barely a month-and-half later, she left without informing anyone and phoned Govind, telling him that she wanted to stay with him.

Digambar knew about their relationship and kept on checking with Govind about his sister. When Govind switched off his mobile, Digambar figured that Pooja was him. Digambar and his brother Mohan went to Kharbala village.

Digambar promised his sister that he will get them married and took them both to a location about 40km away. Digambar killed Pooja and Govind by slitting their throats. His brother Mohan helped him in executing the plan.

Digambar then reported the brutal killings to Bhokar police station within whose jurisdiction the murders were committed. The two brothers were tried for the double murder and two years later, on July 18, 2019, an additional sessions judge at Bhokar convicted them. Digambar was sentenced to death while Mohan was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The matter was referred to the high court bench for confirmation of the capital punishment handed down to Digambar. Digambar and Mohad had also challenged their convictions and the sentences handed down to them.

The high court heard the reference and appeals together and on Monday rejected their appeals.

While upholding the death sentence for Digambar, the two-judge bench referred to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bhagwan Dass’ case, observing that the so-called honour killings, for whatever reasons, come within the category of rarest of rare cases and as such deserve the death sentence and “it is time to stamp out these barbaric, feudal practices which are a slur on our nation”. This is necessary as a deterrent for such outrageous, uncivilized behaviour.

The high court observed that the crime did not occur on the spur of moment, but was craftily planned and meticulously executed. The bench said the family could have cut off social relations with Pooja after she left her matrimonial home and joined the company of her lover, but Digambar and Mohan killed both of them in a pre-planned and calculated manner.