3 arrested for gang raping woman in Ambernath

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 21-year-old woman in Ambernath on January 2. The woman was lured out of her house by her friend, who took her to some shanties and raped her with two of his friends.

The three were drunk and threatened to hit her with a beer bottle. They also physically assaulted her for over two hours while she tried to escape.

The accused are in the age group of 21-25 years and live in the same neighbourhood as that of the survivor. One of the accused is a close friend of the woman and was interested in her. On the evening of January 2, the woman was returning home from some work when the accused asked her to come along with him for a party.

The accused took her inside a shanty in Shivaji Nagar, where his two friends and he himself raped her by threatening her to kill with a broken beer bottle. They didn’t leave her for two hours and later fled the spot.

Senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, M Bhoge, said, “The woman later reached home on her own and narrated the incident to her family members. They came to the police station to file a complaint. We immediately formed three teams and after searching all possible hiding places, we arrested them on Monday morning. A case has been registered under IPC 376. The woman is doing fine.”