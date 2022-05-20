3 arrested for robbing Railway officer at knifepoint in Kalyan

A railway officer attached to Bandra office was looted by three people who threatened him at knifepoint at Kalyan railway station at 2am on Thursday. The Kalyan Government Railway Police arrested the accused and recovered the mobile and cash.

The three arrested are identified as Rahul Pawar, Rahul Horole and Datta Mandalik, all in the 20-25 years age group.

The officer, Chandrakant Karande, 40, works in Bandra railway office and was returning to his home in Kalyan.

An official from Government Railway Police informed that Karande parks his bike at the railway yard in Kalyan (E) every day. He went to get his bike when suddenly the three accused held him, threatened him at knifepoint for his mobile phone and some thousands of rupees in cash.

An officer from Kalyan GRP, said, “Karande used his presence of mind and started shouting loudly that alerted an RPF and GRP officer who immediately ran behind the accused and arrested them. We have recovered the phone and cash. The accused are drug addicts and plan such robberies for easy money.”