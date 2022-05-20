3 arrested for robbing Railway officer at knifepoint in Kalyan
A railway officer attached to Bandra office was looted by three people who threatened him at knifepoint at Kalyan railway station at 2am on Thursday. The Kalyan Government Railway Police arrested the accused and recovered the mobile and cash.
The three arrested are identified as Rahul Pawar, Rahul Horole and Datta Mandalik, all in the 20-25 years age group.
The officer, Chandrakant Karande, 40, works in Bandra railway office and was returning to his home in Kalyan.
An official from Government Railway Police informed that Karande parks his bike at the railway yard in Kalyan (E) every day. He went to get his bike when suddenly the three accused held him, threatened him at knifepoint for his mobile phone and some thousands of rupees in cash.
An officer from Kalyan GRP, said, “Karande used his presence of mind and started shouting loudly that alerted an RPF and GRP officer who immediately ran behind the accused and arrested them. We have recovered the phone and cash. The accused are drug addicts and plan such robberies for easy money.”
Worli fishers warn BMC, say will disrupt construction of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada have cautioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that they will continue to disrupt the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as the civic body has refused to accept its demands for a redesign.
Motorists on Sion-Panvel Highway stuck for hours as dumper goes off road on Vashi bridge
Thousands of motorists were stuck on the Mumbai and Pune lanes of the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai for hours after a dumper carrying rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi bridge on Friday morning. The highway experienced a six-hour long traffic jam which was cleared only by afternoon. The traffic jam was reportedly right from Nerul to Vashi flyover. A Nerul resident, Jovita D'Souza, faced a similar problem.
Mandir-masjid issues being raked up for 2024 elections: Saamana
Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday that as the 2024 general elections were nearing, the issues around temples and mosques were being raked up. Cautioning the political class, the editorial said that such communal tension can lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country. The editorial further claimed that the issue of Eidgah in Mathura and Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi should be resolved without any riots or communal tension.
Viewing point for migratory birds to be developed in Nerul
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is contemplating to develop designated viewing point for migratory birds, especially flamingoes, arriving at the mudflats in TS Chanakya, Nerul. The decision to demarcate specific viewing areas is primarily due to the risks enthusiastic bird watchers were taking in order to capture the best shots of the birds. The civic administration is now considering designated viewing points at specific locations to prevent any future mishaps.
65 animals including birds, pets affected by heat wave in Thane
Around 65 animals including pets and birds have been impacted by the heat wave in April and May within Thane city, according to Community for Protection and Care of Animals. Meanwhile, Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation received 2,002 calls on their helpline in April and May, almost 50% more than the previous years. Many among these were complaints of heatstroke or dehydration. Some have also died due to the extreme heat this year.
