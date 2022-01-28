3 arrested in Bhiwandi for smuggling barking deer fawn

The Padgha unit of the Maharashtra Forest Department busted an animal smuggling racket earlier this week by arresting three accused for smuggling the fawn of a barking deer in Bhiwandi.

Also known as a muntjac, the barking deer is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act and is often hunted for its meat.

According to the forest officials, the arrests were made on Monday on the basis of a tip off received last week.

“We learned that certain people were offering to sell a live barking deer fawn. We verified this information by getting in touch with the accused through a dummy customer and a trap was laid. On Monday, the accused were picked up from near the Paramount Hotel in the Kasne village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, and the fawn was rescued from their custody,” Range Forest Officer, SB Deore, said.

The three arrested, identified as Ramesh Walimbe, Bakru Hilam and Ganesh Wagh, are all residents of Alyani village in Shahapur. They were placed under arrest and charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.

“Inquiries conducted so far indicate that they had caught the fawn from the forest area in Shahapur. Barking deer is not usually smuggled internationally and has more demand at a local level,” Deora said.

The forest department is now investigating whether the trio has similarly caught and sold barking deer or any other endangered or protected species of wildlife in the past. Inquiries are also under way to find out if any other accused are involved in the racket, officials said.