3 arrested in Thane for cloning at least 414 ATM cards, stealing money

The Shil-Daighar police, on Friday, arrested three accused for allegedly cloning at least 414 ATM cards and stealing data to withdraw cash from their accounts.

The accused had stolen money from a 65-year-old complainant’s account by engaging her grandson, who had come to withdraw money from an ATM, in a conversation. The accused took his ATM card, cloned it on the skimmer machine that one of the other accused carried in his trouser pocket, later took out all the details of his bank account and passwords and withdrew ₹73,000.

According to Shil-Daighar police, the incident occurred in July this year. Since then, the concerned bank and police officials were continually searching for the modus operandi and the accused.

After the bank had completed their procedure, the complainant registered a case in September. The complainant, Vandana Gori, sent her teenage grandson to withdraw cash from the Bank of Baroda ATM at Dahisar Naka, Shil-Daighar. He met three people who indulged him in a talk, took his ATM card for a few seconds and returned it. The following day, Gori received a message of ₹73,000 being debited.

Assistant police inspector, Pradip Sarfare, said, “We were behind these accused for the past few months. The three arrested are from Uttar Pradesh. They’d return home after eight to ten such theft cases. The trio got this training from the village they belong to. They said that most in their village are involved in such activity. We had their CCTV footage and through other technical details like dump data records and several other ways, we tracked them. Recently we came to know they were in Thane city, after which we laid a trap and arrested them.”

The arrested have been identified as Jamil Shaikh (21), Govind Singh (25) and Ashishkumar Singh (22). They have hardly completed their second year of college.

Police have recovered data of 414 ATM cards from their laptops and are reaching out to the owners to get details about the fraud that they faced.