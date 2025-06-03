MUMBAI: Three city students have secured top All India Ranks (AIR) under 15 in the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Parth Vartak (AIR 4), Sahil Deo (AIR 7), and Arnav Nigam (AIR 11), all 17-year-olds, have all opted to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. 3 city students shine in JEE Advanced, secure top 15 All-India Ranks

Parth Vartak: AIR 4

Parth Vartak attributes his exceptional performance to focused preparation and strategic practice. “I used to study almost 14 to 15 hours a day. Practising question papers helped me a lot,” said Vartak, a resident of Vile Parle.

He completed his Class 10 from Lilavatibai Podar High School and enrolled at Narayana E-Techno School in Marol for junior college. To save precious commuting time during his preparation, his family temporarily shifted closer to the coaching centre. “Even though Vile Parle and Marol aren’t far apart, we moved to optimise my study hours,” said Vartak, whose mother, Mrunal, is a doctor and father, Mandar, an engineer.

While thrilled about joining IIT Bombay’s CSE programme, Vartak remains open to different career paths. “Whether I choose research or a corporate job will depend on how my interests evolve during higher studies. Right now, my focus is to perform well at IIT Bombay,” he said.

Sahil Deo: AIR 7

For Sahil Deo, consistency and discipline were the cornerstones of success. After moving from Nashik to Mumbai to attend Narayana E-Techno School, Marol, Deo followed a rigorous daily routine—studying from 8 am to 11 pm with just two short breaks.

“I had full faith in my teachers and the weekend tests. They helped me a lot in my success,” said Deo. His father, Mukesh, a mechanical engineer, actively supported his preparations, while his elder brother Vedant, a CSE graduate from IIT Delhi, served as a mentor and motivator.

Deo, too, is headed to IIT Bombay for computer science. “I want to complete my graduation in CSE and build a strong career in the corporate world,” he shared.

Arnav Nigam: AIR 11

Approaching the exam with a calm and composed mindset helped Arnav Nigam secure AIR 11. “Without taking pressure about the score or rank, I appeared for the exam with a natural mindset. That kept me stress-free,” said Nigam, who resides in Goregaon.

After completing Class 10 at Vibgyor High School, Nigam pursued his higher secondary education at Chaitanya Academy. His academic prowess extended beyond JEE—he also qualified for several national-level Olympiads, including the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INChO), Physics Olympiad (INPhO), Astronomy Olympiad (INAO), and Mathematical Olympiad (INMO).

“These exams helped deepen my conceptual understanding, which was crucial for JEE Advanced,” he explained. His father is an engineer, and his mother holds a PhD in economics—both have been pillars of support in his academic journey.

Nigam, too, will join IIT Bombay’s CSE programme. Looking ahead, he aspires to specialise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. “I want to use these advanced skills for the betterment of society,” he said.