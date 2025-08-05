3 college students injured in separate accidents in the city

MUMBAI: Three college students suffered severe injuries in two separate accidents in the city on Sunday after their two-wheelers were hit by a cab and an auto rickshaw. Both accused drivers, one of whom is yet to be identified and is absconding, were booked for rash and negligent driving. A bike crashed into a car on Hill Road in Bandra West after the four-wheeler took a sharp U-turn, police said. The students on the bike were injured.

According to the complaint, in the Jogeshwari accident, 22-year-old Rakesh Jagtap, a computer science student from Goregaon (East), was travelling to Jogeshwari railway station around 2.30pm. An allegedly speeding auto rickshaw hit him on the East-West Bridge service road. After the accident, the rickshaw driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance. An injured Jagtap managed to reach a nearby hospital after informing the police.

The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the driver. They have also asked for details of the rickshaw from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

An hour after the Jogeshwari accident, another took place in Bandra. Yamin Hussain, a 19-year-old BSc student from Bandra (West), and his friend, Ishan Rana, who was riding pillion, suffered multiple injuries after a speeding aggregated cab made a sharp U-turn on the Hill Road. After crashing into the taxi, the two students fell from the bike.

In the complaint, Hussain said, “We were returning from Tawa Hotel to Chimbai Road when the cab suddenly took a U-turn on Hill Road. We were both thrown away after crashing into the front right bumper of the car.”

Passersby rushed Hussain and Rana to a nearby hospital. They were quick to catch the cab driver and handed him over to the police. Bandra police arrested the cab driver, Rajesh Shah, 24, and booked him for rash and negligent driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. “The driver was not drunk. We have booked him for rash and negligent driving,” said a police officer. Shah was given a notice of appearance during the investigation and let go.