Mumbai News
mumbai news

3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat

Published on May 08, 2022 11:14 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar

Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning.

Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment.

“Out of the deceased two are male and one female. The bus was heading from Virar to Shrivardhan. The incident took place around 8 am in the morning following which locals and police reached the spot and sent the injured to nearby hospitals. The procedure to register a case is underway at Mhasla police station,” said Atul Zende, Dysp, Raigad.

As per the police officials, the bus fell off the road 50 feet deep into the ghat after the driver lost control at the slope of the road. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.

Sajana Nambiar

