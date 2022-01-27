3 girls aged 3-6 years killed as truck overturns on hut in Bhiwandi

Three girls aged six, four and three years, died after a truck overturned while unloading coal and fell on their hut in Bhiwandi on Tuesday night. The Bhiwandi Taluka police have booked four accused in connection with the incident, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Tuesday at a brick kiln in the Tembavli village in Bhiwandi.

“The coal was being removed from the truck with the help of a hydraulic crane. During this process, one of the shock absorbers of the truck suddenly gave way, causing it to tilt. Due to the load that the truck was carrying in its bed, it turned on its side and crashed onto a hut next to the kiln, trapping its occupants underneath,” an officer with the Bhiwandi Taluka police station said.

The officer added that one of the kiln’s labourers, Balaram Walvi (40), used to sleep in the hut with his family at night. When the truck collapsed, Balaram, his wife and three daughters were trapped under the coal that spilled out of the truck’s bed.

Other residents of the area, who had heard the crash, rushed over to help and removed the coal, after which the Walvis were rushed to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled when people started venting their ire by pelting the truck with stones.

Walvi’s daughters, Lavanya (6 years), Amisha (4) and Kirti (3) were declared dead before admission while Balaram and his wife were discharged after being treated for injuries. The Bhiwandi Taluka police subsequently registered an FIR on Wednesday.

“We have booked the truck owner and driver, the kiln owner and the kiln employee who had ordered the coal. Inquiries so far indicate that Walvi had repeatedly requested the kiln owner not to unload the coal so close to his house on previous occasions, but this was not heeded,” the officer said.

