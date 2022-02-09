3 including 1 minor arrested as Thane Excise Dept busts fake liquor racket

The Thane Excise Department has seized 58 litres of foreign-made branded Scotch along with over 900 empty one-litre bottles sealed with stickers of popular liquor brands.

The department busted a fake liquor racket operated by three including a minor from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel areas, wherein the branded Scotch was mixed with cheaper liquor, repacked and sold in counterfeit bottles. The department seized the 58 litres of Scotch along with a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler worth ₹14 lakh and all the three have been arrested.

The accused are identified as Sunil Waghela, 35, Umesh Dubey, 33 and a 15-year-old. The department had received information about a few people coming to sell fake foreign liquor near Turbhe. Accordingly, Thane and Panvel teams laid a trap and nabbed the three accused with five fake foreign Scotch bottles along with 50 empty one-litre sealed bottles of branded foreign liquor.

During the course of investigation, the department came to know of several rented apartments in Thane and Navi Mumbai where the three had stocked liquor in bulk.

An officer from the Excise Department said, “The three had rented two rooms in Turbhe and Koparkhairane each. They would mix the branded and cheap liquor in empty bottles and sell them at market price as foreign liquor. When we raided these rooms, we found 53 foreign-made Scotch bottles of one litre each and 857 empty bottles with stickers of popular brands. We have seized the liquor, empty bottles and the vehicles. Further investigation is in progress.”