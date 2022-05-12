3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane

Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon.

The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. There was a can of petrol in the shop due to which the fire spread fast across the entire shop.

The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials, the mishap occurred at around 2.40pm when the three were having lunch.

Avinash Sawant, chief officer of RDMC, said, “Hiraman has suffered 55% burn injuries, Puran 75% burn injuries and Ajay has 65% burn injuries, as per the information received from Sion Hospital. There was a petrol can in the shop, where the three worked due to which the fire spread. One fire engine and one rescue vehicle was sent to the spot to douse the fire.”