3 more Olive Ridley turtles satellite tagged in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

MUMBAI: The researchers with the Maharashtra forest department’s Mangrove Foundation and the Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) tagged 3 female Olive Ridley turtles with satellite devices over Tuesday and Wednesday at Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri district as part of an ongoing study to monitor their migratory path to the state’s coast.

The turtles have been named Rewa, Lakshmi and Vanashree. Earlier in January, 2 females named Prathama and Saavani were also fitted with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs).

According to the state forest department’s mangrove cell, under which the Mangrove Foundation works as an autonomous, registered society, approximately 600 Olive Ridley turtles find their way to nesting sites across prominent beaches in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts of Maharashtra every winter.

Prathama and Saavani were released from Velas and Anjarle beach in Ratnagiri. Of the two, Prathama has since travelled about 75kms south of the coast, while Saavani has remained in shallower waters closer to the shore. Both turtles are expected to venture into deeper waters sometime in March after a change in prevailing currents. It is currently speculated that the Ridleys move toward either the Middle East, Pakistan or towards Sri Lanka after laying eggs in Maharashtra.

2 female Olive Ridley turtles named Prathama and Saavani were satellite tagged and released from Velas and Anjarle beach in Ratnagiri.

No further satellite tagging of Olive Ridleys is to be carried out as part of the study. “Only their movements will be monitored,” said Virendra Tiwari, APCCF, mangrove cell. While satellite monitoring of Olive Ridleys -- whose conservation status has been assessed as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) -- has been previously carried out on India’s east coast, this marks the first time such a study has been commissioned in the west. The study received approval in October 2020, during the third governing body meeting of the Mangrove Foundation.

Olive Ridleys are found in warm tropical parts of the Indian and Pacific oceans. They travel thousands of kilometres into the ocean and only the females return to the original breeding sites within a minimum of two years.