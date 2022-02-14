Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3 suspected members of Babloo Shrivastava gang arrested
mumbai news

3 suspected members of Babloo Shrivastava gang arrested

Three suspected members of Omprakash aka Babloo Shrivastava gang from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard posted at a property in Chembur
The arrested accused are identified as Cyril Macwana, 54, Pravin Shirwale, 43, and Prakash Nair, 54. One of their associates, Bhanupratap Tiwari, who sent them, is also wanted in the case (HT File)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Three suspected members of Omprakash aka Babloo Shrivastava gang from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard posted at a property in Chembur. Shrivastava has several kidnapping and other offences registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused are identified as Cyril Macwana, 54, Pravin Shirwale, 43, and Prakash Nair, 54. One of their associates, Bhanupratap Tiwari, who sent them, is also wanted in the case. The arrested accused are residents of the Chembur area and work as real estate agents.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 4, when four men tried to enter the private property in Chembur. The security guard present at the site tried to stop them when they allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences. The guard then informed his employer and a case was registered at the Chunabhatti police station against the accused and the case was transferred to the crime branch unit 6 for investigation.

RELATED STORIES

“During the investigation, we scanned the CCTV nearby the plot and questioned a few people and learnt about the accused. We managed to nab them from the vicinity and the trio confessed that they were sent by Tiwari to threaten the guard claiming that the plot allegedly belonged to them,” said a crime branch officer.

The plot is currently in the possession of one of the developers who then registered a case against them, added the officer. “We have been questioning the accused to find out their connection with the UP mafia,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP