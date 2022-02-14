3 suspected members of Babloo Shrivastava gang arrested

Mumbai Three suspected members of Omprakash aka Babloo Shrivastava gang from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard posted at a property in Chembur. Shrivastava has several kidnapping and other offences registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused are identified as Cyril Macwana, 54, Pravin Shirwale, 43, and Prakash Nair, 54. One of their associates, Bhanupratap Tiwari, who sent them, is also wanted in the case. The arrested accused are residents of the Chembur area and work as real estate agents.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 4, when four men tried to enter the private property in Chembur. The security guard present at the site tried to stop them when they allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences. The guard then informed his employer and a case was registered at the Chunabhatti police station against the accused and the case was transferred to the crime branch unit 6 for investigation.

“During the investigation, we scanned the CCTV nearby the plot and questioned a few people and learnt about the accused. We managed to nab them from the vicinity and the trio confessed that they were sent by Tiwari to threaten the guard claiming that the plot allegedly belonged to them,” said a crime branch officer.

The plot is currently in the possession of one of the developers who then registered a case against them, added the officer. “We have been questioning the accused to find out their connection with the UP mafia,” added the officer.