300 citizens write to BMC, seek second public hearing for Deonar WTE plant

Over 300 citizens have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) solid waste management department in the past five days, voicing objections against its proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Deonar landfill. A public hearing organised on April 27 had seen several attendees criticise the project and the manner in which the public consultation process was being carried out.

Citizens have sought an outright suspension of “all matters requiring public consultations until such time that normalcy can return”. Public consultations are an essential part of the environmental clearance process under the Centre’s Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

“Not to do so would result in the citizenry unable to voice their concerns and participate in any meaningful way in matters that require their attention. The WTE plant proposal is one such example,” the letter continues, which was signed by at least 301 citizens at the time of going to press.

Citizens pointed out that around 900,000 people, who inhabit the areas around Deonar dumping ground, would be immediately impacted by the WTE project, which apart from incentivising the production of waste, also is a potential source of harmful emissions such a dioxins, toxins, furans and particulate matter pollution.

In the broader central Mumbai area, it has been alleged, the project will also impact people in living in Deonar-Mankhurd-Govandi, Powai, Pirojshah Nagar and even near the international and domestic airports. “After the experiences of the communities living in Mahul, it would be an extremely negligent exercise to not work along with this community before giving a go-ahead to a potentially harmful project,” states the letter.

Hindustan Times had, on April 28, reported that the Environment Impact Assessment report for the 4MW WTE plant had not been made publicly available by BMC (as per the Centre’s EIA Notification, 2006) at the time of virtual public hearing. Responding to citizens’ demands for the same, BMC shared a copy on their website, and has given until May 4 for any comments or inquiries.

“The hurried way in which the EIA was conducted and the public hearing was held has not given the larger public the time required to independently assess the project. The public was not adequately informed about this project; we say this because the newspapers in which the notice was provided are not publications that are read extensively. The onus of making sure that the members of the civil society are properly informed about such matters falls on the government and in this case, the same was not carried out. The MCGM, therefore, must provide the people with adequate time, 30-60 days, to properly go through the EIA and articulate their suggestions/objections to this project,” petitioners have demanded.

Officials from BMC’s solid waste department could not be reached for comment.

