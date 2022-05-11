30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission.
The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Various contractors are to be appointed for tasks related to polling day, such as pandal erection, video recording during polling, ensuring electricity supply in make-shift pandals and crowd management measures such as demarcation for queues.
Sanjeev Kumar, the additional municipal commissioner in BMC and in-charge of polls, said, “We are making preparations such as voters lists and tenders for various election-related works have already been floated, and the process is ongoing.”
The senior civic official quoted above said, “Overall, about 30 days will be required for preparation. The procedure is that the election commission will create a draft plan and consult the civic body, after which the plan will be finalised by the SEC. While voters lists are prepared, suggestions and objections are invited on the list too, so citizens can come forward and say - where applicable - if their name is missing, misspelt, address is mistaken or changed.” Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
Authorities said that BMC will wait for directives from the election commission and the schedule. The Supreme Court on May 4 directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to announce the schedule for elections of multiple local bodies in the state due for polls.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday issued directives to 14 local bodies including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Brihanmumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan Dombivili, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Solapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Ulhasnagar, Kolhapur, and Akola, to finalise ward boundaries, along with a timetable with deadlines for the same.
As per these deadlines, civic bodies have been directed to complete the final work of redrawing ward boundaries by Wednesday, May 11, submitting these to EC by Thursday, May 12, and the final notification in a government gazette will be published by May 17.
In the first week of March, BMC submitted the draft of redrawn boundaries for 236 electoral wards (instead of 227) to the election commission, which invited suggestions objects. On Wednesday, BMC will submit the final ward boundaries to the state election commission, civic authorities said on Tuesday.
In 2017, BMC was given a cap of 1,200 voters per polling booth. However, this year, owing to Covid, BMC anticipated as few as 800 voters may be allowed per polling booth, and hence the number of booths would go up to ensure social distancing.
“However, this was during one of the peaks of the pandemic, and now the picture may or may not change. The election commission will give us directives about the same,” the officer said.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district, said health officials. Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses.
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday's 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi. There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
