30-year-old wanted in chain-snatching cases dies as police chase him in Bhiwandi

A 30-year-old accused in several chain-snatching cases registered against him at different police stations of Bhiwandi and Thane city died following a chase by the Shantinagar police.

The police had gone to his house to arrest him when his brother saved him and took him inside the house. The accused collapsed within 15 minutes and was declared dead during admission to the hospital.

According to Shantinagar police, they received information that the accused, Sadik Jafari, 30, wanted for chain snatching was seen near his house in Pirani Pada in Bhiwandi. A team of Shantinagar police officials immediately laid a trap to arrest him but the accused got a warning and he tried to escape.

The officials were trying to chase him for some time but later Jafri’s brother helped him to escape by getting him inside the house. He died 15 minutes after that when he fell unconscious in the house. The family and residents allegedly held the police responsible for his death. There was tension for some time in the area before senior officials controlled the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yogesh Chavhan, said, “The accused was with his brother when he fell unconscious and after taking him to the hospital, he was declared dead. We are investigating the whole matter and to find the exact reason for his death, we have sent his body to JJ hospital. The situation is under control in the area.”

