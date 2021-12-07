32 ha of mangrove forests may be diverted for JNPT-Navi Mumbai coastal road

Mumbai The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sought to divert just over 32 hectares of mangrove forests (equal to three-and-a-half Oval Maidans) in Raigad district for its proposed 10km six-lane coastal road from Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Uran’s Nhava village to Amra Marg in Navi Mumbai.

The road will pass via the under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The first phase of the project will connect Amra Marg to MTHL across 7.02 km, including a 1.2km Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) link. Phase two will connect the MTHL to JNPT across 3.08 km. The total cost of the project is pegged at ₹681 crore.

CIDCO’s proposal has not yet received stage-1 forest clearance from the state government and has in fact been pending for almost two years. The proposal is currently being examined by the divisional forest officer (Alibaug) who, after finalising land allocation for compensatory afforestation, will forward it to the Thane Circle office for further consideration. The proposed mangrove areas for diversion are located in Targhar, Vahal and Gavan villages.

In a letter dated November 8, 2021, the DCF (Alibaug) wrote to the general manager (environment) at CIDCO stating that of the 126 hectares of land it has proposed for compensatory afforestation, a significant portion already falls under the jurisdiction of the state mangrove cell’s ‘Coastal Belt Working Circle’ and does not meet the criteria for CA. “The rules under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, say that when forest land is diverted, compensatory afforestation must be carried out on land which is currently not recognised as a protected area. We will identify an appropriate location and resubmit the proposal for compensatory afforestation,” said a CIDCO official privy to the development, adding that the project has already received coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance by the state coastal zone management authority in March 2019.

“This development will especially improve connectivity between South Mumbai and the proposed Navi Mumbai airport via the MTHL bridge. In the Ulwe area, service lanes are planned in addition to the six-lane carriageway so that nodal traffic can also benefit without disrupting the journeys of those travelling to and from the airport. Existing routes in the area along National Highway 4B and State Highway 54 will also be decongested as a result of this project,” said the CIDCO official cited above.