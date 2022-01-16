32 tigers found dead in 2021; forest authorities plan relocation of big cats

Mumbai: The state forest authority has planned a massive exercise of relocating tigers after 32 big cats were found dead in the year 2021. An increase in the number of tigers has led to territorial fights, which is one of the reasons posited for the tiger deaths, besides poaching.

During a review meeting on January 3, the forest department informed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that of the deaths of the big cats in the past year, 18 were due to natural causes while nine were caused by traps, electrocution and poisoning. Between 2016 and 2020, the annual number of deaths ranged between 16 and 22.

Maharashtra has 312 tigers, according to a count done in 2018 and the number is expected to grow further as more than 165 cubs have been seen in Maharashtra in the last few months, department officials said. Most of the big cats in the state are found in the Vidarbha region — at least 200 are to be found in the reserves and sanctuaries in Chandrapur district. Most of the tigers can be seen in Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Chandrapur as well as Pench and Umred-Karhandla tiger sancturies in Nagpur district.

Cause of death

According to officials of the forest department, the deaths have been caused due to various reasons including fights breaking out among territorial young tigers, as well as poaching.

Full grown tigers try to establish their own territory which leads to fights among tigers. Male tigers with territorial dominance kill cubs for mating rights. Overcrowding of habitats also forces big cats to move out of the reserve and sanctuary, during which they may meet with accidents — some fall into traps and are electrocuted — and also become vulnerable to being poached.

Nitin Desai, director, central India, Wildlife Protection Society of India said that though the authorities have been successful in containing the organised tiger poaching, local poaching is still a big issue. “After the tiger population touched to a critically low population rate in 2006, the organized tiger poaching gangs were busted at national and state level. That helped in growing the population over the last 15 years. The number in Maharashtra reached 312 in 2018 from 103 in 2006. But the 32 deaths in 2021 also highlights the menace of the tiger poaching at the local level. The poaching by traps and electrocutions by the locals need to be tackled. The administration has taken a few measures, but still lot more needs to be done,” he said.

Desai said that the dispersal of tigers from core breeding source areas, such as Tadoba, due to a lack of protection has also led to more deaths. “Territorial fights among tigers leading to deaths cannot be controlled beyond a point, but we must ensure that they are protected and have a conducive wildlife network. The tigers born in Chandrapur, a core breeding park, migrate to Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Telangana and other adjoining areas where they meet with accidents or face electrocution and traps,” he added.

Measures ordered

In the review meeting, Thackeray ordered forest officials to take immediate measures to reduce the deaths of the big cats. He directed officials to take up the long-term measures. “The measures should be undertaken to address the issue of the shortage of space in tiger reserves. To avert the poaching, measures should be taken to establish the network of informant with the help of locals. If the need be, bring the proposal of amendment in the existing law to make provisions for stricter punishments,” Thackeray said.

The CM also asked officials to chalk out a plan to accommodate the rising number of the tigers. He said that the authorities should ensure that the natural wildlife habitat was not disturbed while planning infrastructure projects including the railway routes.

Environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray asked the officials to prepare a plan for more reserve areas for the protective habitat. Maharashtra has 71 reserve areas, of which six are tiger reserves.

As another measure to decongest the Chandrapur reserves, which house about 200 tigers, the state forest department has planned a translocation of a few tigers. Accordingly, four to five tigresses are to be shifted to Navegaon-Nagzira tiger project and a similar number of tigers will be moved to the Sahyadri tiger project over next couple of years.

Bandu Dhotre, member, State Board for State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) said that no decision has been taken as yet on translocating tigers from Chandrapur to other reserves yet.

“The technical study group has been submitted to the government. There are many aspects related to the translocation of the tigers including suitable habitat, current scenario in the sanctuaries in which they are being shifted, the population and the male-female ratio etc. The final decision over the shifting will be taken during the SBWL headed by chief minister,” he said.

“The 2022 census has begun and I would not be surprised if the number of tigers cross 500 in Maharashtra. The measures undertaken for the conservation of the tigers over last ten years have paid well. If the number is expected to cross 500, we will have to see if adequate measures are taken to offer them protected habitat. We have not done enough to keep with the rising population over last ten years. Chandrapur reserves are overpopulated and as a result, the tigers have started taking shelter in industrial areas of coal mines and power projects,” Dhotre said.

He said that the hurdles created in tiger corridors due to the development works of dams, roads, railway too have posed challenges before the natural habitats of the tigers.

