32-year-old arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Ganeshpuri village in Bhiwandi

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Ganeshpuri several times over the last year.

The girl lost her father and has been abandoned by her mother. She lived alone while her neighbours looked after her. The accused took her to a grazing site and raped her repeatedly and threatened her to keep the relationship a secret.

The accused has his own business and also owns a few goats. The girl was being taken care of by his wife and him for the past six years. The girl used to help them in chores like grazing the goats. Later, he started joining her and a few months ago, while they were alone, he took advantage and raped her.

A police officer from Ganeshpuri police station said, “Following repeated harassment by the accused, the girl shared her ordeal with a friend. The friend was mature and confronted the accused’s wife directly. The three of them shared the details with Shramjeevi Sanghatana volunteers, who helped them to file a case. The accused was arrested immediately after the case was registered under IPC 376 and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”

