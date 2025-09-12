34-year-old man killed outside Malad bar over a misunderstanding

MUMBAI: A 34-year-old businessman from Malad was killed on Wednesday by a few individuals outside a bar in Malad, who thought he was abusing them while he was abusing the bar’s staff. He was drunk and was shouting at the bar’s staff for not serving food to him when the accused, who was also drunk, misunderstood and allegedly fatally attacked him along with his accomplices, the police said. While one of them has been arrested, five others are on the run. The deceased, Kalpesh Bhanushali, was a resident of Chincholi Bunder in Malad and owned a Chinese food stall in the locality.

According to the police, the victim, Kalpesh Bhanushali, was a resident of Chincholi Bunder in Malad and owned a Chinese food stall in the locality. The incident occurred on Wednesday when he had gone to Gurukrupa Bar and Restaurant in Malad with his friends Jeetendra Auchar and Rohit Kauti. At 1:30 am, Bhanushali was drunk and ordered food, which the staff refused to serve and asked to leave as the kitchen was already closed. Bhanushali started abusing the staff while one of the accused, Sanjay Makhwana, was standing nearby and thought Bhanushali was abusing him, and was enraged.

“An argument broke out between the two, during which Makhwana asked Bhanushali to wait outside the bar until he came back. He returned with five others, pushed Bhanushali’s friends away, and started assaulting him. Makhwana broke a beer bottle on Bhanushali’s head while one of his accomplices stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death,” said a police officer.

The police said that after the incident, the accused fled the scene. The hotel staff who were present there rushed Bhanushali to Criticare Hospital on Link Road in Malad, where he was declared dead.

A case was registered against the six men under sections 103 (murder), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While one person was arrested, the police launched a manhunt for the other accused.