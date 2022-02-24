372.48Cr Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport budget presented with stress on self-sustenance

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has presented a budget estimate of ₹372.48Cr for the financial year 2022-23. The stress of the budget is self-sustenance through the exploitation of commercial properties of the civic transport body.

The budget was presented by NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, who has estimated revenue and capital income including opening balance of ₹372.48Cr against the total expenditure of ₹372.38Cr, leaving a surplus of ₹10 lakh. The income includes a grant of ₹181Cr from NMMC.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “It is important that NMMT too is self-sufficient as the civic body is. It is not possible through sale of tickets only and hence we have planned development of commercial space at bus depots and bus stands.”

The commercial complex development work has already begun at the plot in Vashi Sector 9. Similarly, a modern sports complex is coming up at a Vashi Sector 12 plot. These will include shops and bus depots.

The plots in Koparkhairane and Belapur would also be developed on similar lines.

Bangar added, “We are expecting revenue of ₹75Cr annually from the two Vashi projects. Once the Koparkhairane and Belapur plots are also developed, the income will go up to ₹150Cr annually. NMMT will not require NMMC support.”

Stressing on eco-mobility, Bangar said, “There are already 180 electric buses with NMMT; 86 more are being purchased. We’ll be reducing the electric bus fares to give relief to the passengers. In the next three years. We’ll have an eco-fleet with 100% electric buses. Electrical charging stations will also be set up at 20 places with 120 charging points.”

Kaduskar informed that NMMT will soon be introducing double-decker bus services in the city for visiting tourist spots in the city.

‘MAKE AUDIT REPORT PUBLIC’

Soon after the NMMC presented the budget for 2022-23 on Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that along with the budget, the civic body should also present the audit report for financial year 2021-22 in the public domain, reports Abhitash Singh.

AAP Navi Mumbai wing working president, Shyambhau Kadam, said, “As the audit of the budget is kept secret, there is not much difference between the manifesto of the political parties and the budget of the municipality with exaggerated figures from both sides.”

Kadam sent an email to Bangar demanding the same.

NMMT BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS

1) Double-decker bus to visit tourist spots in the city.

2) 50 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) and 25 buses through the State Government Environment Department.

3) Completion of commercial development of Vashi Sector 9 bus depot.

4) Commercial development of Vashi Sector 12, Koparkhairane, Belapur and other bus depots

5) Converting diesel buses into electric/ CNG buses to provide environment friendly bus service