3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process.
Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath.
From the selected students, Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal limits have the highest number of admissions at 1,693 and 1,510, respectively. Followed by Kalyan Dombivli and Ambernath areas, other areas comprise a rural population and not everyone is aware of the complete RTE process.
“This year, we were not able to conduct enough awareness campaigns like earlier. The same happened last year as well due to the pandemic. Hence, many continue to prefer the civic or Zilla Parishad schools. We are still trying to reach out to the parents and asking them to seek admissions at the earliest or we will give it to those on the waiting list,” said an officer from the education department, Thane Zilla Parishad. There are around 500 children on the waiting list currently.
Bhausaheb Karekar, Primary Education Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad, said, “Although the students seeking admissions are fewer in the final list, the overall students coming forward for the RTE process is increasing.”
The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district. Every selected student has received an allotment letter, which needed to be submitted along with the necessary documents at the nearest verification centre by May 10.
This year, 648 schools were eligible for the RTE admission process. These included civic and Zilla Parishad schools across the district. For Class 1, there are 11,469 seats and 798 seats in the pre-primary section are available. These children have been selected from the 25,000 applicants that were received across the district.
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
Man attacks wife with axe over trivial issue in Lucknow
A 35-year-old woman is battling for life after being attacked with an axe by the woman Laxmi Devi's husband during a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj.
