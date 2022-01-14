3rd Covid wave has affected people in 21-40 years age group the most: Navi Mumbai civic body data

The third wave in Navi Mumbai has affected the crowd in the age group of 21-40 years the most since the end of December, as per the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) data.

This is probably because of the year-end holiday season.

The wave has also defied the prediction that the highest affected would be the children. When the pandemic started in March 2020, the maximum affected were in the age group of 45-65 years.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, added that the number of infections in the age group above 50 years is not more than 30% while those below 18 makes 10% of the total active cases.

Bangar said, “During the second wave, the most affected group was younger than the first wave. The age group of 35-45 years was the one affected during the second wave while during the third wave now; it is younger than the previous. Though paediatric cases are reported, it is not like what was feared.”

This week reported the highest number of average Covid cases ever since the pandemic broke out with an average of 2,108 per day cases. Last week, the average cases were 443 per day. The average daily testing done was 12,780 last week while it is 11,991 this week and the doubling days have come down to 44. Meanwhile, the deaths reported in this period of the third wave were just five, which is 0.02% of the total cases.

“The call centre is now divided into three categories. One part is dedicated to making calls to the positive patients for counselling them after their reports are out. Second one is dedicated to making calls to the active patients to know about their well-being. The third one is dedicated to making calls to the vaccination beneficiaries whose second dose is pending. A total of around 7,000 calls are made daily by the call centre,” Bangar added.

Dr Farah Ingale, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “During the first wave, we saw that patients in the age group of 40-60 years were infected as they were at higher risk because of the existing comorbidities. Most of them were vaccinated by the second wave, so the middle-age group that was not vaccinated was infected. In the current situation, the younger population have taken to socialising, outings, etc. They work at places like hospitals, in the hospitality sector, transportation sector, where they are exposed. So, they catch infection and transmit it too. Again Covid-appropriate behaviour has gone for a toss and since their exposure to the virus exponentially increased outdoors, more cases of infection in this age group are being witnessed.”

