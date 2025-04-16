Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 booked for ‘body in trunk’ stunt

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 16, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Navi Mumbai stunt showing a hand from a moving car sparked panic, leading to four arrests for negligent driving and misuse of a vehicle.

Navi Mumbai: A marketing stunt, showing a human hand dangling from the trunk of a moving car, created panic near Sanpada railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The bizarre stunt ultimately led to four people getting booked for negligent driving and misuse of the vehicle. A video of the unsettling sight quickly went viral on social media.

A video of the unsettling sight quickly went viral on social media.
A video of the unsettling sight quickly went viral on social media.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening along the service road adjacent to the Sanpada railway station, was brought to the attention of Navi Mumbai Police after residents, alarmed by the video, feared a dead body was being transported. “A friend recorded the video, fearing it could be a corpse. We immediately informed the police,” said Sudip Gholap, a resident of Belapur.

Through the vehicle’s registration number, police traced the car by 8:30 pm near Vashi railway station. The four individuals involved in the stunt —Meenhaj Mohammad Amin Sheikh (25), Shahawar Tariq Sheikh (24), Mohammad Anas Ahmed Sheikh (30), and Inzamam Akhtar Raza Sheikh—were booked under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving and misuse of the vehicle.

According to police, the car had been borrowed by Meenhaj Sheikh from Sakinaka for a wedding event in Navi Mumbai and the video was filmed on their way back. “The intention was to create a promotional reel,” said an officer. The video was staged to provoke a biker into stopping the car. Upon being asked to open the trunk, the person whose hand was hanging out would suddenly spring up, declaring, “Got afraid? I’m not dead. But here’s an amazing offer on laptops!”

Police confirmed that the act was part of a promotional campaign designed to attract attention through shock value. “It was a publicity gimmick aimed at marketing laptop offers but it caused unnecessary panic among the public,” said assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Ajay Landge.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 4 booked for ‘body in trunk’ stunt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On