MUMBAI: The Pant Nagar police have booked four people, including a couple, for allegedly duping a senior citizen couple to the tune of ₹2.07 crore by selling them a 2-BHK flat which was already mortgaged to a private bank. Without a permanent roof over their heads, the complainant couple, who are retired bank employees, have been living in a rented flat for the past 18 months. 4 booked for selling mortgaged flat to senior citizen couple for ₹ 2.07 cr

According to the police, the complainant, Jayalakshmi Nilkanthan, 65, retired from IDBI Bank in 2018 and lives in Kanjurmarg with her husband Nilkanthan, 67, who retired in 2015 from Bank of India. The couple sold their 1-BHK flat in Ghatkopar’s Garodia Nagar because they wanted to buy a 2-BHK, and approached a real estate agent, Gulabrai Solkhi, whom they knew for many years and trusted. Solkhi showed them a 2-BHK, 785-sq-ft flat in a tower in Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), in 2017, which the couple liked and agreed to buy.

The owners of the 2-BHK were Nimesh Mehta and his wife Manisha Mehta. The deal was fixed at ₹2.07 crore, and the complainant handed over ₹5 lakh as a token amount. She agreed to pay ₹26 lakh in cash and the rest through bank transfers and demand drafts or cheques.

According to the FIR, the Mehtas told the Nilkanthans that there was no loan pending on the flat. The complainant paid them ₹1.17 crore between June 2017 and January 2018 by cheque. After a few days, they also paid ₹16 lakh to Mehta’s brother, Yashesh, and the remaining amount was paid to the Mehta couple by cheque in June 2018. The broker, Gulabrai Solkhi, who was always present as a witness when the payments were made, was paid ₹4 lakh as commission. The couple got possession of the flat in July 2018.

The complainant stated that they kept asking for the original documents of the flat but the Mehtas kept giving them different excuses. Then, in August 2020, a representative of the private bank came to the flat to carry out a valuation exercise. It was then that the couple came to know that the Mehtas had taken a loan, against which they mortgaged the flat to the bank in 2013.

The complainants then visited the bank’s Prabhadevi branch, which corroborated that the flat was mortgaged, and would be auctioned. The bank had already taken possession of the flat in July 2023 and sealed it. The complainant then approached the Pant Nagar police station and gave a written complaint.

Senior inspector Rajesh Kewale of the Pant Nagar police station said that the complainants had been living in a rented house for over a year and a half and had paid ₹6 lakh in rent so far. The police registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against the Mehtas, the brother and real estate agent on Tuesday.